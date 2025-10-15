Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts has attended a parliamentary event in Westminster to show her support and speak up for people in Gwynedd affected by prostate cancer.
The event coincides with Prostate Cancer UK’s launch of a feasibility study into prostate cancer screening.
Hosted by Prostate Cancer UK, the event brought together cross-party MPs to raise awareness of the most common cancer among men in the UK.
Ms Saville Roberts met with campaigners and clinicians to discuss the need for improved diagnosis, better access to treatment, and targeted support for men living with prostate cancer in rural areas like Gwynedd.
Prostate cancer is one of the four most common cancers in Wales and accounts for a significant proportion of cancer diagnoses and deaths.
Over 56,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer annually across the UK.
By 2035, the number of prostate cancer cases in Wales is projected to increase significantly, driven by an ageing population.
Speaking after the event, the MP said: “Prostate cancer affects thousands of men across Wales, and it is vital that we ensure equitable access to early diagnosis and care, especially in rural areas like Dwyfor Meirionnydd.
“Early diagnosis saves lives. Men need to feel confident in seeking help, and our health services must be equipped to respond quickly.
“I was pleased to join Prostate Cancer UK today and speak up for my constituents who are living with this disease.
“We must do more to tackle the postcode lottery in cancer outcomes and ensure that no man is left behind.
“We must also ensure that services are in place not just to treat the disease, but to support the people whose lives are touched by cancer including patients’ families.”
Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, with statistics showing one in eight men will get it.
