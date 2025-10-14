The Watch Manager of Tywyn and Aberdyfi fire stations has received his British Empire Medal (BEM).
Louis Hiatt was presented with the medal on Wednesday, 8 October, by the Lord Lieutenant of Gwynedd, Edmund Bailey, on behalf of his Majesty King Charles.
Louis was awarded the medal as part of the King's Birthday Honours List for services to the communities of Aberdyfi and Tywyn.
He received the BEM at Caernarfon Castle.
"I am honoured and very proud to have received a BEM for my work supporting both Aberdyfi and Tywyn communities,” he said.
“It was a truly special event, recognising many individuals for their inspiring work within their communities and beyond, and it was a privilege to be receiving a medal alongside them.
“It was a wonderful, memorable day and I was very happy to be able to enjoy it with my family and friends.
“I'd like to thank the service for nominating me for a BEM and I look forward to continue to serve my local community for many more years to come.”
As well as his work for Tywyn and Aberdyfi fire stations, Louis is also responsible for helping to bring Aberdyfi’s vintage fire engine back to the village, raising money for charity through a number of events over the past 22 years, and for his work as both chairman and a member of the cast of the pantomime in Aberdyfi.
Louis, who was named in the King’s 2025 Birthday Honours list in June, said on his personal Facebook page that receiving his medal was “a proud moment for just doing things that I enjoy doing. Who knew it would end up being honoured with such a prestigious award.”
A spokesperson for the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the honour was “well deserved”.
