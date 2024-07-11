Liz Saville Roberts MP has today (Wednesday 10 July) been re-elected as Plaid Cymru’s leader in Westminster.
Following her re-election as group leader, Ms Saville Roberts highlighted the importance of the party’s “strong and dynamic group” in spreading Plaid Cymru’s “positive message of change” across Wales.
Party leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said the Westminster group will “play a crucial role in building on Plaid Cymru’s momentum towards 2026”.
Liz Saville Roberts and Ben Lake were re-elected with significantly increased majorities in Dwyfor Meirionnydd and Ceredigion Preseli. Plaid Cymru also gained Caerfyrddin and Ynys Môn from the Conservatives, with Ann Davies and Llinos Medi joining Westminster.
Ms Saville Roberts will also speak for Plaid Cymru on the Wales Office, Ministry of Justice, Home Office, Cabinet Office, Attorney General’s Office and Ministry of Defence.
Plaid Cymru Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts MP said: “I am proud to lead this formidable team of Plaid Cymru MPs, representing our highest ever share of Welsh representatives in Westminster. Together with Ben Lake, Llinos Medi, and Ann Davies, we form a strong and dynamic group committed to spreading our message of positive change across Wales. We are ready to get to work.
“The General Election showed that momentum is with Plaid Cymru. We will work hard to sustain that momentum as we move towards the Senedd election in 2026, and show that the people of Wales have hard-working champions who will always stand up for their interests.”
Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS added:
“Since her election in 2015, Liz has been a fearless advocate for Wales and a gifted parliamentarian. She has earned respect from MPs across parties and ensures Plaid Cymru has a prominent profile at Westminster.
“The strengthened Plaid Cymru Group will ensure Wales cannot be ignored by the Labour Government and will seize every opportunity to spread Plaid Cymru’s vision of a fairer, more ambitious Wales, in stark contrast with the managerialism of Labour in Cardiff Bay. I have full confidence that all four will play a crucial role in building on Plaid Cymru’s momentum towards 2026.”