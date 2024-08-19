LLANAFAN Women’s Institute has secured funding to create an outdoor space for the village.
Following a site visit this Wednesday by Richard from Keep Wales Tidy - Cadwch Gymru'n Daclus and Adam from The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales (WTSWW), Llanafan Women’s Institute has been successful in their application for a Wildlife Garden Package.
They'll be working, with help from the Aberystwyth Conservation Volunteers (ACV), to create an outdoor space teeming with wildlife that can be enjoyed by the entire village.
The package includes native tree saplings, native wildflower turf & plugs, pond liner and aquatic plants, garden shed, bench, water butt, compost bin, habitat boxes and garden tools.
Bronheulog, the Grade II Listed cottage, believed to date from 1832, is one of the few properties in the UK owned & managed by a local branch of the WI. It was given by the Countess of Lisburne to the Women’s Institute as a meeting room in 1918.
Llanafan WI has lots going on every month - some of which are open to the public; book club, walking group, gardening group, guest talks, coffee mornings, produce sales, outings and much more.
Their next public event at the Cottage is a produce sale, taking place on Saturday 7 September,10:30 am -12:30 pm.