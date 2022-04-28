Llanbadarn teen banned for e-scooter ride

A LLANBADARN Fawr teenager has been banned from driving after pleading guilty to driving an e-scooter in Aberystwyth with drugs in his system and without a licence ( Pixabay )

A LLANBADARN Fawr teenager has been banned from driving after pleading guilty to driving an e-scooter in Aberystwyth with drugs in his system and without a licence.

Jack Hughes-Harris, of The Flat, Gogerddan Pub, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 20 April.

The 19-year-old pleaded guilty to riding the electric powered scooter on Boulevard St Brieuc in Aberystwyth on 8 October last year otherwise than in accordance with a licence and with no insurance in force.

Blood tests showed that Hughes-Harris had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.

Hughes-Harris was disqualified fromd riving by magistrates for 12 months.

He was also fined £120.