Llanbadarn teen banned for e-scooter ride
A LLANBADARN Fawr teenager has been banned from driving after pleading guilty to driving an e-scooter in Aberystwyth with drugs in his system and without a licence.
Jack Hughes-Harris, of The Flat, Gogerddan Pub, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 20 April.
The 19-year-old pleaded guilty to riding the electric powered scooter on Boulevard St Brieuc in Aberystwyth on 8 October last year otherwise than in accordance with a licence and with no insurance in force.
Blood tests showed that Hughes-Harris had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Hughes-Harris was disqualified fromd riving by magistrates for 12 months.
He was also fined £120.
Hughes-Harris must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £34.
