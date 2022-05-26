Llanbadarn vets return to TV screens

TELEVISION cameras have returned to Ystwyth Vets in Aberystwyth to film a fifth series of the popular Y Fets show on S4C.

The Llanbadarn Fawr veterinarian practice will return to our screens on Thursday, 9 Junem with a few changes to be found.

But one thing that hasn’t changed is the commitment the team of vets and nurses show towards the animals both big and small that they treat every day.

For more than a century, Ystwyth Vets have been looking after the animals of Ceredigion and beyond.

With owning a pet more popular than ever before and the vets’ farm work as demanding as ever, this is the busiest time in the surgery’s history.

Over the last year, Ystwyth Vets have made several changes to their treatment rooms including a new room in order to take x-rays and scans as well as a brand new operating room.

Vet Kate Sullivan and her team have earned a high reputation for their surgical work with cases being referred to them from all over Wales and beyond.

And that is why a prominent member of the Wales women’s international rugby team Elinor Snowsill, who lives in Cardiff, gets in touch with Kate about her puppy Winnie.

Also in this programme, vet Dafydd Jones goes out to a farm to treat a cow who has injured her leg. We hear about Poppy the dog who has been a good friend to her owner for many years and Terry the ferret who has a very delicate problem.