“I think it is important to note that a working group has been established between Cyngor Gwynedd, Welsh Government and Transport Wales to consider the options available to deal with transport problems in Llanbedr. “We've already given £0.5 million to Cyngor Gwynedd to continue with the design development. What will then need to be done is they will need to convince and work with the CJC to make the case for that funding coming to Llanbedr.”