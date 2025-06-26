The First Minister has been challenged over the withdrawal of funds for Llanbedr bypass.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor called on Eluned Morgan to make funding available for Gwynedd Council to push ahead with the bypass.
Speaking in the Senedd on Wednesday, 25 June, Mr ap Gwynfor said: “You will be aware of the Llanbedr Bypass Scheme – it was your government that withdrew funding, therefore it’s your government that has prevented those plans from being developed.
“It was a plan – if implemented and if the funding was in place – which could be operational by 2027. There is no excuse as to why that cannot proceed, apart from the fact you’re not funding it.
“Will you make a commitment today that you support the bypass scheme and that you’re willing to find the monies to ensure that Gwynedd Council can proceed with that programme as soon as possible?'
He said later: “In her response the First Minister said a pot of £100m was being provided to local authorities across north Wales for transport infrastructure and Gwynedd will have to argue the case for £32m of this pot.
“It's Welsh Government that pulled the plug on Llanbedr's shovel-ready plans four years ago, therefore it is their responsibility to now ensure the relief road is fully funded and goes ahead without further delay.”
Cllr Gwynfor Owen said he was grateful to Mr Mabon ap Gwynfor for raising this matter with the First Minister.
“The issue of the Llanbedr Relief Road is of utmost importance, for safety reasons as well as for economic opportunities for the future,” he added.
“If Welsh Government want to show they are a government for the whole of Wales they should immediately guarantee funding that this project needs.”
Council leader Nia Jeffreys added: “This on-going saga at Llanbedr is ruining people’s day to day life in the village.
“Walkers are being put at risk due to the inadequacies of the road infrastructure not fit for 21st century use and the environmental effects of heavy traffic at standstill during busy periods is a serious cause for concern.
“In addition, the economic impact this inferior road infrastructure is having on this rural area has been an issue since the late 1950s.
“It is high time this government did what is needed, take decisive action now.”
The First Minister said: “Labour is eager to ensure local leaders have a greater say on which roads should be developed. That's why we're going to ensure financial allocations in the future are based on the decision made by the corporate joint committee.
“I think it is important to note that a working group has been established between Cyngor Gwynedd, Welsh Government and Transport Wales to consider the options available to deal with transport problems in Llanbedr. “We've already given £0.5 million to Cyngor Gwynedd to continue with the design development. What will then need to be done is they will need to convince and work with the CJC to make the case for that funding coming to Llanbedr.”
