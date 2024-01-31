Aberystwyth Ramblers will embark on a circular walk from Llanbrynmair this weekend.
The nine-mile, grade B walk on Sunday, 4 February starts at the free public car park in Llanbrynmair opposite the Wynnstay Arms (SH 8985 0285).
From the car park they will walk west along field paths to Tafolwern village, where there is a large mound, which was the site of a 12th century castle.
From here they will walk steadily up hill, firstly on a quiet road then along a farm track before reaching the open hillside near Corun y Ffridd, with excellent views of the neighbouring valleys.
Here the walking is mainly on grassy footpaths with excellent views of the southern aspects of the Tarennau hills, Cadair Idris and Aran Fawddwy before passing the site of an old lead mine which originated in Roman times.
At Maesteg they will follow a section of the Cambrian Way through pleasant woodland (Coed Bryneinion) and emerge at a minor road near Commins Coch.
After a short section of road and farm track they will follow a pretty woodland bridleway through the Afon Twmmyn valley, then along a quiet road back to Tafolwern village and then back to the car park at Llanbrynmair.
Meet at Plascrug Leisure Centre in Aberystwyth to leave at 8.30am or the Llanbrynmair start point, to leave at 9.30am.
Contact the leader, Nick, to book a place. Contact details can be found on the Aberystwyth Ramblers website or send a message via Facebook Messenger.
No dogs, except registered assistance dogs, by prior arrangement.