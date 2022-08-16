Llanddewi Brefi Show a great success

Pictured left are some of the winners at Llanddewi Brefi Show. Back row, left to right: Mared Lloyd-Jones, Best Exhibit Cookery section; Angharad Jones, Best Exhibit Photography Section; Alison Williams, Highest Points in Classes 1 to 60; Evan Jones, show president; Eiddwen Jones, Best Exhibit Flowers Section and Best Exhibit Floral Art; Margaret Howells, Best Exhibit Handicraft Section; Steve Yeomans, Highest Points in Garden and Flowers Sections; Eirwen James, Best Exhibit in Allsorts Section. Front row, left to right: Menna Lewis Griffiths, Highest Points in Photography Section; Tomos Pugh, collected trophies for his father; Dorian Pugh, Best Exhibit and Highest Points in Only Men Allowed; Angharad Lewis Griffiths, Highest points in Aged 12-18 and YFC Sections; Betsan Lloyd-Jones, Highest Points in Aged 7 and Under Section; Gruff Griffiths, Highest Points in Aged 8 to 11. Pictured right is Lois Medi Jones, Overall Show Winner, Overall Horse Winner, Ridden Championship, Children’s Riding Championship