Llanddewi Brefi Show a great success
Pictured left are some of the winners at Llanddewi Brefi Show. Back row, left to right: Mared Lloyd-Jones, Best Exhibit Cookery section; Angharad Jones, Best Exhibit Photography Section; Alison Williams, Highest Points in Classes 1 to 60; Evan Jones, show president; Eiddwen Jones, Best Exhibit Flowers Section and Best Exhibit Floral Art; Margaret Howells, Best Exhibit Handicraft Section; Steve Yeomans, Highest Points in Garden and Flowers Sections; Eirwen James, Best Exhibit in Allsorts Section. Front row, left to right: Menna Lewis Griffiths, Highest Points in Photography Section; Tomos Pugh, collected trophies for his father; Dorian Pugh, Best Exhibit and Highest Points in Only Men Allowed; Angharad Lewis Griffiths, Highest points in Aged 12-18 and YFC Sections; Betsan Lloyd-Jones, Highest Points in Aged 7 and Under Section; Gruff Griffiths, Highest Points in Aged 8 to 11. Pictured right is Lois Medi Jones, Overall Show Winner, Overall Horse Winner, Ridden Championship, Children’s Riding Championship
Llanddewi Brefi Show was held on Wednesday, 10 August.
The main winners of the day were: Supreme Champion Best in Show, Lois Medi Jones; Open Horse Champion, Lois Medi Jones; Local Horse Champion, Rhian Jones; In Hand Champion, Bridfa Cors Caron; Best Exhibit in Section C or D, Bridfa Cors Caron; Ridden Champion, Lois Medi Jones; Children’s Ridden Champion, Lois Medi Jones; Cattle Champion, Jones, Llwyn; Local Sheep Champion, Emyr Lloyd Jones; Highest Number of Points in Local Sheep, Elwyn Biddulph; Open Sheep Champion, Emyr Lloyd-Jones; Champion Ram/Ram Lamb, Ednyfed Jones; Champion Ewe / Ewe Lamb, Emyr Lloyd Jones; Farm Produce Champion, Pugh, Gwyngoed Fach; Dog Show, Best in Show, Angharad Jones; Best in Novelty Section, Betsan Lloyd-Jones.
