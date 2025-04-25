A Llandre company has produced a children’s book by Steps pop star, Ian H Watkins.
Atebol has released the singer’s debut children's book, ‘Pride and the Rainbow Warriors’.
Illustrated by David Gregory, the book follows The Rainbow Warriors on a journey as they teach readers of all ages the definition, history and importance of Pride and what it means to be included in the LGBTQ+ community.
The book teaches children being different is your superpower and Pride is a safe space that allows people to be open about themselves without being judged, as they celebrate what makes them unique.
Ian said: “’Pride and The Rainbow Warriors’ is the book I wish I’d had when I was younger. Growing up, I didn’t see myself in the stories I was told. This book celebrates diversity and reminds everyone that they belong exactly as they are. It’s a story about treating people with respect and about celebrating all the wonderful things that make us different.”
Pre-order the book at atebol.com.
Ian H Watkins, best known as H from Steps who sold over 22 million records worldwide and achieved four UK Number 1 albums across four decades, made history in 2020 as one half of the first same-sex pairing on ITV’s ‘Dancing on Ice’, becoming a visible advocate for LGBTQ+ representation in mainstream media. He is also the founder of Cowbridge Pride, a community-led celebration of inclusion and equality in South Wales.
David Gregory is an award-winning freelance designer and illustrator. He has produced designs for children’s television series, books, music videos, online content, apps, games and short films. Credits include ‘Mr Bean’, ‘The Dumping Ground’, ‘Wonder Raps’ and ‘Aliens Love Underpants’.
Since opening the doors of their Llandre, Aberystwyth office in 2003, Atebol has expanded, employing more than 40 working and opening offices in Cardiff and Carmarthen.