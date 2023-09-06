The Llandysul and Pont-Tyweli Walking Weekend returns later this month with three days of walks and activities for the whole family.
The event, which takes place on the last weekend of the month, is organised by the Llandysul and Pont-Tyweli Walkers are Welcome group and it features a variety of walks to suit all abilities, from gentle strolls to more challenging hikes.
The weekend kicks off on Friday evening with an historical walk around Pont-Tyweli with Llandysul Local History Society.
The walk is called River, Road and Rail, and amongst the stories about the river and the railway there will be that of the visit by the Rebecca Rioters to Pont-Tyweli.
It is also a great way to learn about the local history and culture.
The walk will finish at the Half Moon Inn, for drinks and food. Meals should be booked in advance with the Half Moon.
On Saturday there is an exciting ‘Children’s animal adventure walk’ around Llandysul Memorial Park. This is not for the faint hearted!
There will also be a more challenging six-mile walk from Tregroes. This is a Welsh-language walk, with Cymdeithas Edward Llwyd. Learners of all abilities are most welcome.
Saturday night is a chance to relax and to socialise at Y Porth, where there will be BBQ food and bingo. This is a fun evening and everyone is welcome to join in, even if you are not a walker.
On Sunday morning there is a 10am start and a choice of two walks.
A bus from Llandysul car park will take walkers into Carmarthenshire to the start of the ‘The Gwyddil Valley: An Ancient Parish Boundary’. This is a six-mile moderate walk back to Llandysul.
The second walk meets at Penrhiw Farm, Capel Dewi and will take walkers on a six-mile circular walk to the trig point at the summit of Pencoed y Foel, the iron age hillfort which overlooks Llandysul. This is walk is all on private land is a great opportunity to bag that trig point!
Come along to the Llandysul and Pont-Tyweli Walking Weekend to explore the beautiful countryside of the Teifi Valley and to meet other people who enjoy walking.