Llandysul Christmas Fair returns on Saturday, 2 December from 2pm.
The event will take place in the heart of Llandysul, with a variety of activities and attractions for all ages.
This is a great opportunity to buy enjoy an afternoon of shopping for Christmas gifts as the main street will be closed to traffic giving everyone a safe and pleasant environment to visit our independent and artisan shops.
The fair will also feature a range of craft and food stalls in the main street, offering everything from handmade crafts and gifts to delicious food.
New business to Llandysul, Oriel Haywire’s owner Sue Dewhurst has been astounded by the support, vibrancy and burgeoning culture springing up on the High Street.
“This is all down to the welcoming people of the town,” she said. “The Christmas fair is a great example of this, a town really coming together to celebrate, well done everyone.”
Live music will be heard in the street and there will be performances by Theatr Fach Llandysul, as well as the Llandysul Community Gospel Choir.
There will be a lovely animal corner with alpacas, ponies and rabbits to entertain the children!
Of course no Christmas fair is complete without Santa’s Grotto, which is in the church hall. Places are limited, please book by calling 01559 363874.
The event will also feature a best dressed Christmas window competition for businesses and homes, and there will be a fancy dress competition for adults, children, and dogs!
The winners will be announced and receive a prize during the fair.
The highlight of the fair will be the Santa Parade and everyone in fancy dress, including your pet dog is invited to take part!
Although the main road is closed, there is still access to the main car park, which is free of charge.
Llandysul Christmas Fair is organised by Llandysul and Pont-Tyweli Ymlaen and supported by Llandysul Community Council.
They are grateful for the support by a number of local businesses and organisations and their wonderful volunteers.