The largest element of funding came from the National Lottery Heritage Fund which awarded a grant of £187,000. Andrew White, Wales Director of The National Lottery Heritage Fund in Wales said: “Conserving and valuing heritage, for now and the future is a priority for us and our support for projects such as ‘Llanfihangel-y-Creuddyn Church and Heritage’ helps ensure that heritage remains accessible, relevant, sustainable and valued. We’re committed to protecting, conserving and revitalising heritage that is in poor condition or at risk of loss, decline, damage, neglect or of being forgotten. Heritage has a unique role in bringing people together where they live, work and visit and we will increase people’s connection with the heritage of their local places through targeted investment in our historic and natural environment.”