A CEREDIGION community has vowed to fight any plans to close its village school.
Parents and other residents in Llangwyryfon met on Wednesday evening to discuss the school’s future, which may be at risk later this year when Ceredigion County Council conducts a review of primary schools in the county.
The Cambrian News understands that the future of seven or eight rural primary schools, mainly in the north of the county, will be considered in the review.
Following the meeting in Llangwyryfon, local county councillor Gwyn Evans, told the Cambrian News: “The meeting at Ysgol Llangwyryfon where there was standing room only, unanimously agreed to fight any proposal to close the school.
“Several parents voiced the advantages of a small country school located near their children's home and the wider community present pointed out that it would kill the village they live in.
“A programme of actions were started by forming a "fighting committee" and a lobbying campaign has already started and will intensify.
“Throughout the meeting a young baby attendee's loud cries were heard which was a timely reminder of why we were fighting this "computer-says-no" decision by out of touch council employees.
“It's his school.”
Speaking to the BBC, Llangwyryfon parent, Meleri Williams, said: "The whole community here revolves around this school.
"If this school closes, the community is more or less dead."
A ‘Rhos Helyg Action Group’ has also been set up following fears for the future of schools in Llangeitho and Bronant who say in a poster they have been formed to make sure our schools stay open, adding “A school closure would not only affect pupils and their parents, but also community spirit, local business, property values, future generations.”
Cymdeithas yr Iaith has also raised concerns over the impact closing rural schools would have on the Welsh language, saying: "Considering that the collapse of Welsh language communities and rural depopulation are among the main drivers of the challenges facing the Welsh language in Ceredigion, community assets such as rural schools - which are often at the heart of these communities - are more important than ever.
"In any reorganisation we would ask for the utmost importance to be given to the future of vibrant communities and a thriving Welsh Language."
A Ceredigion County Council spokesperson said: “As part of the authority’s plans to ensure an efficient and sustainable infrastructure for the future we are looking to start the process of reviewing the situation from the point of view of our primary schools.
“The first step will be to present a proposal paper to Cabinet early in July which identifies some possibilities for meeting the significant challenges that exist across our services.
“At this point in time, it would be inappropriate for us to name schools / number of schools, possible savings etc until the process has officially started and all the stakeholders have been informed through the correct process.
“This is a time of significant challenges for schools and the council, and we want to work together to ensure that we operate as efficiently as possible.”