Llani prepares to celebrate all things pumpkin
A Pumpkin festival will return to the streets of Llanidloes this weekend - following a successful debut in 2021.
Organisers estimate that last year's event drew around 1,000 people to the mid Wales town and it's hoped the festival can grow on that number this Saturday.
Great Oak Street will be pedestrianised all day on Saturday, 15 October, with events starting at 10am and running until 6pm.
It is only the second year the festival has taken place.
One of the organisers, Joe Arrowsmith, said: "We have pedestrianised Great Oak Street, and the usual market stalls will be joined by over 30 festival stalls, there will be competitions for the biggest pumpkin, the best autumnal outfit (not Halloween), the best carved pumpkin, the best pumpkin pie, pumpkin chutney, pumpkin cake and autumnal display with prizes being donated from almost every local shop and organisation.
"There will also be two stages for musical performances, pumpkin carving, story telling, penalty shoot outs, a 2K and a 10K orange race, a bar and a number of stalls selling food.
"To ensure that the event is sustainable we will running it to be zero-waste.
"All of the takeaway paper cups, cutlery and plates will be collected and used to make paper briquettes to help warm peoples homes this winter.
"Whilst all of the pumpkin scraps from the pumpkin carving will go to be composted in the community gardens which will help us to grow more pumpkins next year!"
