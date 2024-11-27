Temporary downgrades of services at Llanidloes hospital will come into force at the start of December.
Plans to centre services on four Powys hospitals due to specific need in a bid to save cash which would see services downgraded at Llanidloes War Memorial hospital were approved despite warnings from local doctors and a 2,300 signature petition against the move.
Under the plans, approved unanimously by Powys Teaching Health Board at a meeting on 10 October, Llanidloes and Bronllys hospitals will provide care packages for patients requiring no additional treatment and are “ready to go home”, whilst Newtown and Brecon hospitals will provide rehabilitation care for patients.
Machynlleth, Welshpool, Llandrindod Wells and Ystradgynlais hospitals will continue as general wards.
The changes, initially for a temporary six month period, “will help to ensure that more patients are in a hospital environment better suited to their needs, particularly if they are waiting for package of care to enable them to return home,” the health board said.
Claire Roche, Executive Director of Nursing, Quality, Women and Children’s Health for Powys Teaching Health Board said: “Currently there are people in hospital who are well enough to go home but are unable to do so straight away.
“For example, they may be waiting for small changes to their home, or for a carer to help them.
“Our Ready To Go Home Units in Bronllys and Llanidloes will provide a dedicated and supportive environment to help people stay as active as possible.
“The number of community hospital beds and their locations remains unchanged across the county. “But by giving a clearer focus to wards in Bronllys and Llanidloes as ‘Ready To Go Home’ units we can provide more focused care for people who are ready to go home but are waiting for a package of care in the community.”