Following the library’s recent move to 27 Great Oak Street in Llanidloes, the library, which loans out useful items, has grown to 700 members.
The library offers over 400 DIY tools, children’s games, cooking, camping and gardening equipment for low prices to it’s members.
Resident Maya Bimson, who set up the project as part of LLES/ Zero Carbon Llanidloes, said: “The membership numbers have risen by 23 per cent since the move, and we have just welcomed our 700th member!
“The move means people can just pop in when they are out shopping, and the number of loans has risen dramatically, keeping all our volunteers on their toes.”
The library is furnished with items thanks to donations as well as purchases made possible through membership income.
Thanks to the huge rise in interest, the project is looking for more volunteers with practical, mechanical or electrical skills to help take care of the items and to man the shop.