The 16 December is a very special day for Jane Austen aficionados as it marks the beloved and iconic author’s birthday.
This year marks the 250th anniversary of her birth and to celebrate the occasion, the University of Wales Trinity Saint David’s Roderic Bowen Library and Archives in Lampeter will open its doors to the public to display Jane Austen treasures held within its Special Collections.
The exhibition includes a volume carrying Jane Austen’s signature, with two more signed by her sister Cassandra.
Ruth Gooding, Special Collections Librarian said: “We hold three small volumes of French children’s stories, L’ami de l’adolescence by Arnaud Berquin. Berquin wrote moral tales intended to be read by whole families together about children and described relatively minor everyday events, leaving out legends and fairy tales. One of our volumes was signed by Jane Austen herself and the other two by her elder sister Cassandra. They date from 1784 and 1785 and came to us via the collection of David Salmon, principal of Swansea Training College from 1892 to 1932”.
“We will hold a drop-in display between the 16 and 18 December to include a drop-in session between 10am and 12 noon of Jane Austen related material on the mornings of the 16 and 18 December, with a more formal event between 2pm and 4pm to include a short talk about the Austen signed volumes, followed by an opportunity to look at the items on show.
“We also display a selection of books mentioned in her writings. The library will be open during the following days so that people will have the opportunity to drop in to view the exhibition”.
The open event is part of a monthly series organised by the Roderic Bowen Library and Archives team.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.