Ruth Gooding, Special Collections Librarian said: “We hold three small volumes of French children’s stories, L’ami de l’adolescence by Arnaud Berquin. Berquin wrote moral tales intended to be read by whole families together about children and described relatively minor everyday events, leaving out legends and fairy tales. One of our volumes was signed by Jane Austen herself and the other two by her elder sister Cassandra. They date from 1784 and 1785 and came to us via the collection of David Salmon, principal of Swansea Training College from 1892 to 1932”.