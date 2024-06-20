A Llanidloes man has committed to giving away 100 per cent of his new liquor business profits to the climate crisis.
James Law behind EVRYTHNG, a liquor brand ‘hacking capitalism’ by giving all profits to ‘fight direct climate action’ through the 1% for the Planet programme.
The brand selling locally produced white rum, gin and vodka will be launched on 22 June at the Llanidloes Real Hay Festival where EVRYTHNG drinks will be served along with solar-powered sound system tunes.
James, 51, became inspired after moving to eco-focused Mid-Wales in 2021: “I realised there’s a problem we all face - the climate crisis - the biggest overriding issue of our time and things are changing too slowly.
“I knew I could launch a product with an impact from day one by reconsidering the relationship between the profit of the items we love to buy and where that money goes.
“Traditionally the profit goes into the business owners' private funds - we want to use our profit to address the climate crisis.
“You can buy a bottle of gin from one of the big liquor players and add to wealthy bank accounts, or you can buy one from us and fight the good fight.”
James, with 12 years of experience in the industry, setting up Longflint Drinks Ltd bought by East London Liquor Company, found moving to Wales the perfect opportunity to use his skills for something different.
Working with an independent brewery in Pontypridd he keeps his costs low, “reaching profitability quickly” to channel the money into 1% for the Planet, the Patagonia-founded membership programme helping businesses donate profits to one of their accredited causes.
Those causes span from marine conservation in Peru, US decarbonisation businesses, to a bee diversity project in Monmouth.
James also commits to ‘radical transparency’, paying himself £1 per bottle sold and publishing his accounts online with no “inflated expenses, corporate lunches or nights at the Ritz”.
EVRYTHNG bottles can be found in the Great Oak Foods in Llanidloes and the Long Table restaurant in Stroud, with James aiming to reach customers in Machynlleth, Ludlow, Welshpool and Wrexham soon- contact him on [email protected].