Llanidloes Town Council is eager to reinstate the ‘wasted’ purpose-built youth centre after a new youth club was established for the town.
The youth centre has been closed for several years and with no signs of movement from the owner Powys County Council (PCC), the town council is now desperate to reuse it for its intended purpose ‘as a matter of urgency’.
Llanidloes Youth Club was launched by local parents last October to huge success, with over 75 young people attending the Thursday club each week in the first month.
The centre closure was branded “immoral” by councillors as the building with convenient access for all has been left unused for five years.
Town Clerk David Powell said: “It’s a shame it’s been allowed to deteriorate, now it needs a total renovation. It’s not falling down it’s just dilapidated from neglect.
“Ideally, we’d be in there now. The youth club [currently housed in the rugby club] and other organisations want to use it, it has accessible toilets and convenient car parking so it’s a perfect location for community groups.”
Mr Powell used the youth centre himself as a parent, remembering his now adult daughters using the popular playgroup as infants.
Discussions began in January for a free 25-year lease on the 50-year-old property, whilst the town council are expected to pay for repairs and upkeep.
The repair work involves structural repairs to address damp issues, drainage and replacing roof tiles as well as cosmetic work including painting and retiling.
PCC has not yet provided the asbestos, fire or legionella reports for the property.
After building quotes are obtained for the repair work, an application can then be submitted to the UK government’s Community Ownership Fund for the town council to take over the running of the centre.
Councillor Margot Jones remembers the youth centre used as a creche and for Brownies and Guides groups in its heyday: “I think it’s a marvellous idea and long overdue.
“The closure of the centre was shocking.”
County councillor for Llanidloes Gareth Morgan said: "Our youth in this town deserve our support and need our support."