Frustrated and disappointed by the growing issue of dog mess in the village, pupils from Ysgol Llanilar, Aberystwyth, have launched a clean up campaign.
A rap has been recorded, artwork made and a litter pick has taken place.
Concerned for their safety and the cleanliness of their community, youngsters from Years 5 and 6 decided to take action after noticing an increasing amount of dog waste left along paths and pavements.
Speaking on behalf of their frustrated peers, one Year 6 pupil said: “We enjoy walking to the shop, the park, and along the cycle path, but we’re fed up with seeing dog mess that hasn’t been bagged”.
Determined to make a difference, the children started a school-wide campaign to highlight the negative impact of dog mess and litter in the village. The initiative has brought the school community together, with different year groups contributing to the cause in creative ways.
In addition to meetings with Llanilar Community Council representatives to discuss solutions, pupils in Years 3 and 4 have showcased their talents by writing and performing a rap, addressing the importance of keeping the village clean. Meanwhile, Foundation learners dedicated a day to collecting rubbish from the cycle path and transforming the collected trash into artwork in their classrooms, promoting the message of recycling and environmental responsibility.
Mrs Jan Jones, Ysgol Llanilar Headteacher, commended the students for their proactive approach, saying: “Listening to our pupils' voices is important to us.
“We’re very proud that they have raised these issues independently and feel strongly about their rights.
“We hope that highlighting these concerns will have a positive effect on our village.”
As the pupils continue to raise awareness, their efforts are gaining the attention of the community, and it is hoped that this will lead to a cleaner and more responsible Llanilar in the future.