“Recently, PBS wrote to every independent Board Member of Hywel Dda with a copy of our submission to the consultation – (just in case it hadn’t been distributed!) In so doing, we reminded them that Prince Philip Hospital, Llanelli does not have an A & E Department – this would be pivotal if Stroke Rehabilitation was to be situated at this hospital and if stroke patients transferred there from Bronglais, (or anywhere else for that matter), were to suffer any kind of post-stroke emergency such as a heart attack or an ischaemic bowel.