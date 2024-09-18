Inspectors have praised a north Ceredigion primary school, saying it is an “integral part of the community.”
Estyn inspectors visited Ysgol Llannon in June, and in an inspection report released earlier this month said the school is “a caring, inclusive and happy community.
“The school is an integral part of its local community and pupils are proud of the variety of learning experiences they receive,” inspectors found.
“Pupils are kind and considerate of each other, which contributes to the familial atmosphere.
“Staff listen carefully to pupils if they have any concerns and foster a sense of respect and courtesy towards others.”
The report added that the acting headteacher – in post since April – of the 43 pupil school “understands the school’s strengths and has implemented purposeful procedures to address the areas for development.”
Estyn inspectors gave three recommendations to improve the school: provide purposeful opportunities for pupils to develop and apply their literacy and numeracy skills to the best of their ability; ensure regular opportunities for pupils to develop their independent learning skills; and provide opportunities for pupils to respond to feedback to improve their work.
The school will draw up an action plan to address the recommendations from the inspection.