A Llanon woman has received the British Empire Medal in London.
Ann Hughes, who also received the Richard Attenborough award from the Muscular Dystrophy charity in February, has been honoured with a BEM for her work with the charity.
It was announced in the King’s Birthday Honours list in June that Ann, who helped set up the Aberystwyth branch of Muscular Dystrophy UK, was a member of it for 50 years and raised funds for its work, would receive a BEM for services to charity.
The medal was presented in London at the home of Ann’s son, Colin.
Colin said: “It was presented by the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Dyfed, Kit Lewis, on behalf of the King on 18 September.
“Normally these ceremonies are held locally in Wales, but since I can no longer travel there due to the effects of Muscular Dystrophy, the Palace kindly arranged for it to take place at my home, allowing us to be together as a family for this special occasion.
“Mum had the best time, surrounded by family friends - which was the most important thing. A perfect day that will live long in the memory.”
Ann was a midwife and district nurse at Bronglais Hospital. She had four children with muscular dystrophy, including her surviving son, Colin. Commenting on the presentation of her BEM, she said: “I am very grateful to the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Dyfed, Kit Lewis, for presenting me with the medal.
“It was a great honour and a special occasion I will never forget.
“Thank you also go to all the committee members and volunteers of the Aberystwyth Muscular Dystrophy branch who supported me in our fundraising efforts over the past 50 years.”
Ann helped set up and run the Aberystwyth branch of Muscular Dystrophy UK for 50 years, raising £1 million during that time, which was used for medical research into muscular dystrophy and helping local people affected by the disease.
The ‘Cambrian News’ has often covered the activities of the branch, including its closure after 50 years, back in 2023.
It has also followed Ann’s story, recently featuring her Richard Attenborough award in February 2024.
The ceremony hosted by MDUK President, Gabby Logan MBE, took place on Monday, 19 February in London. The awards recognise heroes within the muscle wasting and weakening community who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to make a difference.