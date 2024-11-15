ROWLAND Rees-Evans has been appointed as the new Chair of the Wales Tourism Alliance.
Well known in tourism and farming circles, the former High Sheriff of Dyfed and county councillor takes over from Suzy Davies this month.
The Wales Tourism Alliance represents over 6000 businesses through its member organisations, across sectors and across Wales. It both challenges and works with government for the benefit of the industry, and collaborates with other organisations on research and campaigns.
Rowland, who owns Penrhos Park in Llanrhystud, said: "This appointment is an honour and a challenge that I am very much looking forward to. The WTA plays a major role within the tourism industry representing the main tourism representative bodies across Wales. I fully understand the precarious position the industry finds itself in at present and I along with the WTA board and members will strive to continue the excellent work that Suzy Davies, my predecessor, has done over the past three years.
“We will continue to work closely with governments at all levels to ensure we achieve those positive outcomes that the tourism industry here in Wales needs and deserves."
Suzy said: “I’m delighted to be able to hand over to such a well-respected advocate for tourism in Wales. As the Chair of Mid Wales Tourism and through running his own well-established but innovative tourism & leisure business, Rowland has first hand experience of the challenges facing the industry. He also has the experience to navigate and negotiate with leading decision makers, as well as working in common cause with others to make the most of the opportunities for the industry and those who work in it
”That work needs to continue in earnest after such an intense period of external pressures and government policy changes whose effects are now demonstrable.”