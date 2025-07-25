From a four-year-old successfully growing radishes from seed through supplying Aberystwyth with fresh fruit and veg, to creating a plant-lovers haven near Capel Dewi, Arthur Newman has always had green fingers.
Growing tomatoes and vegetables in Goginan led to running a market garden in Capel Dewi, supplying two shops in Aberystwyth.
In 1988 Arthur Newman Garden Centre was established, successfully catering for all gardeners’ needs throughout mid-Wales.
Retirement in 2009 didn’t stop Arthur gardening and his latest project is the creation, in just three years of an idyllic garden in a beautiful, wooded valley setting on the outskirts of Llanrhystud. Penelton is opening to the public on Sunday, 3 August from 11am to 4.30pm, in aid of nursing and health charities, through the National Garden Scheme.
Arthur says he is giving back to all the people who have worked hard and supported him throughout his gardening lifetime.
Arthur’s knowledge of plants, trees, shrubs, fruit, vegetables and flowers is surpassed only by his passion for growing them and this is clearly evident at Penelton. A stunningly vibrant mix of herbaceous borders, vegetable areas, ponds, wildlife areas and fruit trees has enhanced the existing mature trees. Well worth the £5 entry fee (children free) and of course there are plenty of seats for you to enjoy tea and great cakes too.
This is a two acre garden recently recovered and replanted, benefitting from established large trees. Comprising of interesting herbaceous and shrub plantings in island beds, in addition to impressive borders beside a long, south facing stone garden wall, there is a highly productive vegetable garden, polytunnel and small orchard. Two small ponds add to the charm and tranquillity of an inspirational garden.
