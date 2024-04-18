“This is a team that is very much grounded in the communities it serves, this is something that is very important for me both personally and professionally as is the opportunity to work through the medium of Welsh and further develop our Welsh language provision. We have already established a formidable track record of delivery and of partnership working with business and key stakeholders in the region. I'm very much looking forward to building on this foundation and to the journey ahead - I’m excited to take on the role of Executive Director".