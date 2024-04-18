Gwenllian Roberts joins Busnes@LlandrilloMenai as Executive Director Commercial Development.
The former Ofwat Director of Wales and previous Chief Regional Officer North Wales for the Welsh Government lives in Llanuwchllyn.
Busnes@LlandrilloMenai is Grŵp Llandrillo Menai’s business facing arm, delivering professional accredited qualifications, specialist industry training and work-based learning including apprenticeships. It also provides expert advice and support to help businesses develop innovative products and services from manufacturing to food or energy.
Gwenllian said: “I'm delighted to be taking up this role. I've been very fortunate throughout my career to have worked at the interface between industry, the public sector and government and am passionate about making a difference for people and places.
“As someone who was brought up on Ynys Môn and now bringing up a family in Llanuwchllyn, and who has worked for many years in the economic development sphere in north Wales I consider it a real privilege to be joining Grŵp Llandrillo Menai and leading the Busnes@LlandrilloMenai team.
“There’s no doubt we are operating in challenging times, however I'm very confident that with Busnes@LlandrilloMenai's reputation as well as the team's immense commitment and passion we can address these challenges together and convert them into genuine opportunities for the north Wales economy. What this team, and indeed the whole of Grŵp Llandrillo Menai does, and how it helps and supports people of all ages to meet their needs and reach their potential is quite simply inspiring.
“I consider it a significant responsibility to support the team building upon and growing its track record whether that's through delivering apprenticeships and work based learning, forging long term and impactful partnerships with industry or through the delivery of cutting edge innovation, knowledge transfer and business support across key sectors of the north Wales economy. I'm really confident and excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for us.
“This is a team that is very much grounded in the communities it serves, this is something that is very important for me both personally and professionally as is the opportunity to work through the medium of Welsh and further develop our Welsh language provision. We have already established a formidable track record of delivery and of partnership working with business and key stakeholders in the region. I'm very much looking forward to building on this foundation and to the journey ahead - I’m excited to take on the role of Executive Director".