An application for a slurry lagoon near Boncath has been conditionally approved by planners in Pembrokeshire.
A H & V F Picton sought permission for a slurry lagoon and associated works at 230-acre Ty Mawr Farm, a mixed farm of a herd of dairy cattle plus followers, beef cattle, and sheep, some 150 metres north of Boncath.
A supporting statement by agent Cynllunio RW Planning Ltd said: “The proposed development seeks to increase the farms slurry storage capacity to above the five-month storage required by NVZ regulations. The existing slurry store and slurry handling facilities are not adequate to comply with the new regulations.”
One letter of objection to the scheme was received raising concerns including potential noise, odour, and the impact on property value for their property and properties within the wider village of Boncath.
An officer report said: “It is considered that the location of the development, within a rural setting, is appropriate and sustainable.
“The development allows the operation of the existing farm business and results in positive economic, social benefits and improved welfare facilities. It is considered that sufficient need is evidenced and that the lagoon is justified.”
The application was conditionally approved.