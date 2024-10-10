A call to build a home in Llanwnnen made by one of the top breeders of Limousin cattle in the UK has been backed by planners despite an officer recommendation to refuse, partly due to its size.
The application for a four-bedroom rural enterprise workers’ dwelling at Blaenffynnon on the site of a calving and cattle rearing business, was previously recommended for refusal – but later deferred – at the September meeting of Ceredigion County council’s development management committee.
Refusal was recommended by planning officers on the grounds the site was in open countryside and owing to its large size the proposed dwelling would not serve a useful purpose as an affordable dwelling should the need to house an agricultural worker cease.
At the September meeting, members heard the applicant bred high-value show cattle for embryo transplanting at the well-established business, with one bull selling for £32,000 last year.
The application was deferred, returning to the 9 October meeting, where it was again recommended for refusal.
At that meeting, Cllr Gareth Lloyd said the ‘cooling off’ committee had been happy with the proposed size of the build, despite the recommendations of planning officers.
The scheme was approved unanimously by members.