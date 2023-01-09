Letter to the Editor: I refer to the article by Felix Nobes (Unmonitored sewage pipes in west Wales, Cambrian News, 10 December) and the amount of sewage pumped in the south beach at Aberystwyth. Those concerns have been raised as a result of a Liberal Democrat party report that 142 instances of discharging waste were recorded last year.
I was a resident close to the South beach for 44 years and was made aware of the neglect occurring with waste disposal in the harbour, which prompted me to write three letters to the Cambrian News, which you kindly printed and enclose them for your perusal.
The letter which I wrote on 9 December 2010, contains a paragraph which includes a passage, and I quote: “The purpose of my letter was to alert the various agencies to take some interest or even some action in this matter, yet to my dismay no response has been forthcoming.”
What on earth does it take to get these highly paid officers to deal with these important matters?
Sydney Jones,
Southgate