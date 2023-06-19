Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi pupil Lleucu-Haf Thomas won an impressive 13 medals at the Urdd National Eisteddfod.
The talented 14-year-old won five golds, six silvers and two bronze medals.
These included five medals in the art, design and technology awards, three in creative writing, which included a STEM project, and a music composition where she had to compose a song and accompaniment to Welsh words.
She also won five medals in a variety of competitions at Eisteddfod T.
Lleucu-Haf was also given the honour of collecting the award for the highest points throughout the Eisteddfod on behalf of Caryl Griffiths and Urdd Ceredigion.