Llŷn festival to be held to honour Madrun

A MUSEUM on the Llŷn will hold a festival this Saturday in honour of a skeleton found underneath it.

On 9 July, the Madrun Medieval Festival will be held at Llŷn Maritime Museum.

The discovery of the skeleton under the church walls there led to further research about the bones, and a competition to name the skeleton.

She was given the name Madrun and it was discovered that she would have lived during the ‘Age of the Princes’ in the Middle Ages.

At the festival to note her life there will be food and drink stalls, such as Cegin Vernau cakes, Felin Uchaf vegetables and Cwrw Llŷn.

There will also be live music from the children from Nefyn School at 11.30am, and then Gwilym Bowen Rhys at 3pm.

In addition, there will be folk dancing at 1pm, as well as other events for children, such as a talk on what Madrun’s life might have been like, and activities like storytelling and circus skills. There will be something for everyone, with events for the whole family.