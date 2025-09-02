A Llŷn village “urgently” needs a new graveyard although the access to a proposed site, close to a school, has prompted some “safety concerns”.
Cyngor Gwynedd planners are to consider a scheme a develop the burial ground on land at Tudweiliog.
A full application has been received to create the cemetery to the west of Ysgol Gynradd Tudweiliog to service the Llŷn village and surrounding area.
Plans say that “extensive discussion and research” had been undertaken to assess the viability and suitability of land surrounding Tudweiliog.
“The current cemetery at Tudweiliog is almost at full capacity. There is an urgent need for additional burial space for the residents of Tudweiliog and the surrounding area,” a planning report said.
The application has been made by Tudweiliog Community Council. It proposes a change in the use of agricultural land. It would create a new public cemetery for 393 graves and involve the creation of a new vehicular access, walkway, car park and landscaping and erecting of an earthen ‘clawdd’ or bank.
Plans note that the site and surrounding area fall within the Western Llŷn Special Landscape Area and the Llŷn and Enlli Landscape of Outstanding Historic Interest designations.
The proposal includes a parking area for 24 vehicles with spaces for disabled users, and a separate parking and turning area for undertakers’ vehicles.
Following public consultation only one letter of correspondence was received.
A response from the school’s head and governors stated that the school “supports the principle of the development” and “appreciated” that the village needs the facility.
However it was noted that the access, to the west of the school, would see visitors to the cemetery using a narrow road bordering the school to reach the site.
The letter stated: “There are no arrangements submitted in terms of traffic impact control and mitigation as part of the application.
“Therefore, concern must be expressed that there would be a significant increase in the number of vehicles using the narrow road at times when children and their parents arrive and leave school and this raises safety issues.”
It was also noted that “at times when the car park would be full, it is likely that the school car park would be used, as there are no suitable parking spaces nearby.
“This would not be a concern on weekends, or when the school is closed. But it would raise safety concerns if the car park was used during the school term as it is used by school staff, visitors, parents and the school bus.
As part of determining the application, the school requested that a traffic management and mitigation and parking procedure be agreed through the highways department, the school and the community council.
Correspondence was also received from the local member Cllr Gareth Tudor Jones, in favour of the application.
He said: “A new cemetery is urgently needed. I assume that the land is suitable and that there is space for parking and that the narrow lane at the entrance to the cemetery can be adapted.”
The council is to recommend accepting the application with conditions.
