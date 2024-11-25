A Llŷn woman has traced the origins of a family secret hidden from her for over 75 years.
Ann Hughes, 76, uncovered the truth about her biological father, discovering he was an Italian soldier held prisoner in Wales during World War II.
The extraordinary truth is revealed to Ann and her daughter Sioned in ‘Gwesty Aduniad’ (‘Reunion Hotel’) on S4C on 27 November.
Ann thought the man who raised her was her biological father but learned more five years ago when her husband revealed on his deathbed the secret he’d kept for more than 50 years.
On their wedding day in 1966, Ann’s mother shared the secret with her son-in-law, who, according to Ann “warned everyone who knew about it not to tell me in case it broke my heart”.
DNA test results revealed Ann was half Italian and led to one man who could solving it all - her first cousin from the United States, Al Cappello.
Historical records confirmed Ann’s father was Salvatore Conti, from Sicily, a prisoner of war in Wales who lived for some time in Chwilog, Pwllheli.
Further investigation revealed that in 1954, six years after Ann’s birth, Salvatore emigrated to Canada. He married and had two daughters, who were aware of Ann’s existence.
“I never thought it would happen – that I had two younger sisters,” said Ann.
Al Capello, from Buffalo in the United States said: “When all this began, I called Lina in Italy and said there’s a possibility there has been a child born that may be related to your father. It was a shock to her system.
“This has been an odyssey for me – the search for truth, because family is important. I was just the first part of the puzzle, I guess.
“My hope is she and my cousin Lina can make a closer connection.”