1950s women pension campaigners in Ceredigion Preseli have thanked their MP Ben Lake for showing his support for their campaign for compensation at a drop-In session held at Westminster.
The event on 21st October was organised by the Women Against State Pension Inequality campaign and around 100 MPs attended.
Last December the Government announced that it would not pay compensation to 1950s women as recommended by the Parliamentary & Health Service Ombudsman on 21st March 2024.
The Ombudsman found that the Department for Work and Pensions was guilty of maladministration because it failed to provide proper information to 1950s women about delays to their State Pension age; that the women involved suffered injustice; and that they should receive compensation.
A Judicial Review will take place in the High Court on 9th and 10th December to decide whether the Government’s refusal to pay compensation was lawful. The decision is expected in the Spring,
"Ben takes every opportunity to promote the WASPI cause in Parliament to support the 1950s women in his constituency,” said Pamela Judge, Co-ordinator of Ceredigion Preseli WASPI. "He has been a long-standing supporter of our campaign.
“The record number of MPs attending the Drop-In shows the strength of cross-party support for our cause. It’s ridiculous that the government is prepared to go to court when getting all parties round the table for discussion would be much more cost-effective.
“WASPI representatives had initial talks with Pensions Ministers over a year ago but the Government was not prepared to carry on discussion, Even at this late stage it’s not too late to re-open talks.”
Ben Lake added: "1950s born women have been terribly let down. The injustice they have suffered is a national scandal. The Government must honour past promises and deliver compensation.”
