Local politicians pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen
CEREDIGION MS and Senedd Llywydd has paid tribute to Her Majesty The Queen following the announcemnt of her passing earlier this evening.
Elin Jones also confirmed that all Senedd business is to be suspended and flags flown at half-mast.
Ms Jones MS, said: “Queen Elizabeth II served the United Kingdom with a dignity that endeared her to millions around the world.
“She reigned during a time that has seen great constitutional and social change in our country. She attended every Senedd opening ceremony since its inception, reflecting her recognition of this Parliament’s contribution to Welsh life.
“The Queen will be remembered for her lifelong commitment to public service, including championing many charities and organisations in Wales.
“The Senedd sends its condolences to her family.”
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP, Liz Saville Roberts, who is Plaid Cymru Westminster leader said: "The Plaid Cymru group in Westminster extend our deepest condolences to the Royal Family during this very sad time.
“Her Majesty the Queen has been a constant in all our lives during a period of vast changes for Wales, the United Kingdom and the rest of the world. She dedicated her life to public service and duty. Such values are dear to the people of Wales. May she rest in peace.”
Ceredigion County Council Chairman, Ifan Davies, said: “It is with great sadness that we hear of the death of The Queen.
"On behalf of Ceredigion County Council we extend our deepest sympathy to The Royal Family.
"The Queen has, and will forever, be a part of our history and our generation.
"As a mark of respect and at the request of the Chief Executive, the United Kingdom and Welsh Flags will be lowered to half-mast at Neuadd Cyngor Ceredigion, Penmorfa, Aberaeron; Canolfan Rheidol, Rhodfa Padarn, Aberystwyth; Canolfan Alun R. Edwards, Queen’s Road, Aberystwyth and County Hall, Aberaeron.”
