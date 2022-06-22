Local success at Eisteddfod Gadeiriol Dyffryn Conwy Llanrwst

Performers from across Ceredigion and Gwynedd travelled north to compete in the Eisteddfod Gadeiriol Dyffryn Conwy Llanrwst.

After a pause of three years due to Covid-19 the eisteddfod was held on Saturday, 18 June, lasting for about twelve hours.

The Chair was won by Gaenor Mai Jones, Cwm Rhondda/Aberystwyth out of 11entries.

The musical competition - Colin Jones Memorial prize of £500 was won by Tomos Heddwyn Griffiths, Trawsfynydd. Caleb Rhys Jones, Bethesda came second with Fflur P Harman, Nantlle Vale in third place.

Tomos Heddwyn Griffiths also won the Chief Solo. The Welsh Solo and Hymn solo over 60 years of age was won by Gwynn Jones, Llanafan, near Aberystwyth.

Chief Recitation winner was Elfed Jones, Llangwm.

Martha Howatson, Llangernyw won the Young Literature competition and Ebony Gizzy, Ysgol Eirias the Learners.