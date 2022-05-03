Locals of all ages take part in tidy up of town

Saturday 14th May 2022 12:00 pm
People of all ages answered the call to take part in the Keep Wales Tidy spring clean in Dolgellau

Dolgellau has been given a tidy up, thanks to the kind-hearted people who took part in the Keep Wales Tidy’s annual spring clean. Henrietta Davies-Dunn, Co-op’s member pioneer, teamed up with Keep Wales Tidy’s local volunteer, Ashley Charlwood, and they were pleased to see so many local people chip in their support.

Henrietta said it was particularly pleasing to see the younger generation leading the way, with youngsters from the local Guides and Brownies and Coed y Brenin Dreigiau all tidying up the town.

Henrietta and Ashley would like to say a huge thank you for those that took part and said more cleaning sessions will be scheduled throughout the year.

