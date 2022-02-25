Lockdown leads to new roles

First Person takes a look at the people who make our region special. Meet actress, Andrea Edwards

I FIRST met actress Andrea Edwards 15 years ago when we were cast together in Ronald Harwood’s, The Dresser.

Andrea played Madge and I was Her Ladyship, don’t you know! We had great fun performing at Aberystwyth Arts Centre and, although Andrea now lives in Brithdir near Dolgellau, she still performs in Ceredigion and Powys, and is a familiar face for theatre-goers across the Cambrian News region.

Our paths have crossed many times since 2007, and I am pleased to call Andrea a friend.

I am also pleased to see her acting career going from strength-to-strength. Parts on stage and in film and TV have followed since our show, but no matter how busy Andrea is, or how far filming takes her, she always has time for a catchup with friends.

Her latest venture, however, brought her closer to home. As part of the North Wales Actors Collective (NWAC), Andrea has been filming in her home county, at Borth y Gest, near Porthmadog.

Julie and Andrea, pictured here front row right and back row, third from left, with the cast of The Dresser in 2007, at Aberystwyth Arts Centre ( Cambrian News )

“Anniversary was one of the films the NWAC made when lockdown restrictions eased in 2021,” Andrea explained.

“Written by Victoria Howell Alan and directed by Gareth Roberts, it shows a brief but poignant conversation between its two protagonists on the day of their wedding anniversary.”

Bron, played by Andrea, and Alan (Iago Patrick-McGuire) have been married for years. However, it soon becomes clear that Alan has been away for some time and not been around to see his son growing up...

Filmed in the small picturesque village of Borth y Gest, Anniversary is enjoying success on the short film circuit.

In 2021 it was selected as a finalist in Wales International Film Festival and at the 4theatre Film Festival, and received an award of distinction at the Canada Shorts.

“Eleanor Appleton founded NWAC after moving from London to North Wales,” said Andrea, “and with no acting network in Wales or the North she wanted to reach out to professional actors in the area. “The idea was to create a support network for each other and to share opportunities and advice.

“Actors that have joined the collective have been in touch via Zoom during the pandemic, and the idea of writing and producing five short films around the topic of love was born from one of those virtual meetings.”

Within one year, Andrea, who, prior to the pandemic appeared in a number of shows including Emmerdale, Stella, Gwaith Cartref and Coronation Street, found she was part of a strong community of professional actors based across North Wales and Chester. Commenting on the success of Anniversary, Andrea said: “I’m very proud to be a part of it and it was a major bonus to work with loveliest director, cast and crew. Hands down the nicest filming experience ever!”