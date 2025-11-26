Long waits at A&E units at hospitals across Wales have contributed to the deaths of more than 900 people last year.
The shocking analysis, carried out by the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM), says that equates to an average of 18 people dying needlessly each week as it urges all political parties in the May Senedd elections to urgently address the issue of emergency care in our hospitals.
The college wants the next Welsh Government to commit to end the overcrowding in Emergency Departments that regularly sees patients spend days on stretchers in hospital corridors, ensure staffing levels are adequate to protect patient safety, and invest in digital infrastructure and ensure greater data transparency.
RCEM says that already the healthcare system is on track to experience yet another incredibly tough winter, with 10,493 people waiting 12 hours or more from their time of arrival at an Emergency Department in Wales in October alone. It was the worst October on record for 12-hour waits in Wales.
Over the summer, between June and September 41,192 people endured wait of 12 hours. That’s 2,239 more when compared to the summer 2024.
Across 2024, 118,933 patients waited 12 hours or more to be admitted, discharged, or transferred from A&E - 9,376 more people who endured an extreme wait compared to 2023.
Of these patients 67,427 people were waiting to be admitted to a ward for further care.
RCEM says its analysis that calculates there will be one additional death for every 72 patients that experience an 8–12-hour wait prior to their admission, means there were 936 associated excess deaths related to stays of 12 hours or longer before being admitted.
Dr Rob Perry, RCEM Vice President for Wales, said: “One preventable death is unacceptable – 936 deaths is a national tragedy. It’s a harrowing reflection of the state of the Emergency Care system in Wales.
“Behind these numbers are countless loved ones who have had their world turned upside down by the death of someone dear to them: a parent, sibling, grandparent, friend or partner.
“They often would’ve endured the long waits on a trolley in a corridor in an Emergency Department, waiting for an elusive ward bed to become available so they can receive further vital care they need. These trolleys are often lined up, side by side and top and tail, meaning a total lack of the privacy and dignity patients deserve.
“It’s possible to rebuild the patient flow we haven’t had for years and prevent delays patients currently face at every point of their care. We call on all political parties to do this, and our manifesto shows them how to address the crisis EDs are in. It’s a cry for help that must be answered by any political party that wishes to form the next Welsh government.”
New Ipsos polling in Wales, commissioned by RCEM, found that 94 per cent of people surveyed said they thought reducing A&E waiting times should be a priority for the government.
