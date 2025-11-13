The charity rescues good-quality food that would otherwise go to waste and distributes it to local groups, schools and community hubs. Every £1 donated provides four meals, helping people gather around good food and shared experiences.
At the Huggard Centre in Cardiff, clients now cook 85 meals a day for one another using FareShare Cymru supplies. The centre says the meals offer more than nourishment — they create a space for learning, confidence-building and friendship.
Hope at The Hive in St Mellons uses surplus food for community meals and events that bring neighbours together. Families, children and older residents share food and stories, turning the venue into a lively community hub.
In Blaenau Gwent, Sirhowy Community Centre runs a Pop-Up Kitchen where older and younger generations cook and eat together. Staff say each meal helps build friendships and celebrates local community spirit.
From Monday, December 2 to Monday, December 9, FareShare Cymru is running its Meals With Meaning campaign, with the first £300 of donations doubled by Big Give supporters. Every contribution will be entered into a draw for two tickets to Penderyn Distillery, and each £1 given helps provide four meals, turning surplus food into moments of connection and celebration.
FareShare Cymru says support will help community groups offer nourishing meals and shared experiences, reduce food waste and make sure everyone has a seat at the table this Christmas.
As the charity states: “Meals with meaning for every community — and a place at the table for everyone.”
