Two of Criccieth Lifeboat station’s longest-serving members have received awards for their dedication.
Chris Fisher and Clive Wright have been awarded medals to celebrate 30 years of continuous service.
Both Chris and Clive joined the RNLI at 17 years of age. Since then they have served not only as distinguished crew members but in almost every position an RNLI inshore lifeboat station requires.
Chris, a helm since 2003, served as lifeboat mechanic for over 15 years, including on the Atlantic 75 and 85s and Arancia inshore rescue boat, and two stints as lifeboat operations manager, including the challenging period through the Covid pandemic. He is also a deputy launch authority and launch vehicles driver.
Clive has served in the crucial role of lifeboat training co-ordinator since 2012 enabling dozens of new and existing crew to develop their skills within the RNLI’s training framework. Since 2021, he has also been an accredited RNLI trainer assessor.
He was voted to be the station’s senior helm in 2019. He also serves as a deputy launch authority and launch vehicles driver.
Everyone associated at the station sends their best wishes and thanks to Chris and Clive for all they do.