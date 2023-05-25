Whether it’s live music, traditional carnivals and parades, or a trip across Wales’ history - a variety of local businesses, community organisations, and heritage sites have a range of activities organised to offer something new each day.
Cadw
Mediaeval life, Caernarfon Castle, Castle Ditch, Caernarfon, LL55 2AY
If you’ve ever wanted to see a mediaeval battle happening in front of of your eyes, Caernarfon castle is the place to go. Reenactors will ‘bring history to life’ inside the walls of the 11th century Edwardian castle throughout the weekend.
The event will take place from 11 am-4pm on both Saturday and Sunday. Entry will cost £12.50 per adult, £8.80 for children aged up to 17, and £40 for a family. All children under 5 enter for free.
Tales of Wales, Criccieth Castle, Castle Street, Criccieth LL55 0DP
Tales of giants, wizards, dragons and Maidens will be traditionally told in the traditionally Welsh hilltop castle looking out across the ‘mythical’ lands that brought us these tales.
Cadw said: “These are the legends of old Wales: the kind of stories that always begin in English with ‘Once upon a time…’ and always begin in Welsh with ‘Amser Maith yn ol.’”
Tales of Wales will take place every half hour from 10.30am-3.30pm on Monday 29 May. The event will offer the chance to hear tales told in either Welsh, or English.
Entry costs £6.80 per adult, £4.80 for children aged up to 17, and £22.10 for families. Children under 5 can enter for free.
Living History in the Castle, Harlech Castle, Harlech LL46 2YH
If you’re someone who wants to take part in Wales’ history, a trip to Harlech Castle will bring you more than tales. Step inside the castle’s walls into a mediaeval tournament with fully armoured knights in battles, archery competitions, dances and music promising to ‘make you feel like you’ve spent a day in the Middle Ages.’
The Mediaeval tournament will take place from 11 am-4 pm on Saturday 27 May.
Bring your family to the tournament for £28.20, or go there yourself for £8.70 per adult. Tickets for children aged 5-17 cost £6.10, and children under 5 can go for free.
Oakeley Brass Band performance, Portmeirion, Minffordd, Penrhyndeudraeth LL48 6ER
Portmeirion have brought back a regular performer for the bank holiday weekend. The Oakeley brass band will be performing from 1pm on Sunday 28 May.
A spokesperson for Portmeirion said: “They always sound very good with their suite of songs and always go down well here.
“We’ve got a very long and well established relationship with them, I’ve heard them play here often and they’re great, they do a mix of traditional and current songs. It’s a good family friendly thing to do.”
More information about the brass band’s performance will be available on Portmeirion’s Facebook page on Friday 26 May.
Tywyn Carnival and Parade, Cae Rhianfa, Tywyn, LL36 0TF
If you’re in the south of Gwynedd, you can find a lot more than a carnival taking place in Tywyn on Sunday 29 May.
A carnival, parade and car boot sale have been organised to fill every moment of the day.
The first event will be the car boot sale, taking place at Cae Rhianfa from 8 am - 6 pm. If you have a car boot full of stuff to sell, you can take part for £7, if you’ve got enough to fill a van, it will be £10.
The carnival will take place from 12 pm. With live music, a fairground and plenty of stalls, it offers something for everyone in the family.
But if that isn’t enough, the carnival parade starts at 2 pm. The parade will begin in the town’s new fire station, opposite the Building materials company Huws Gray, ending back at the carnival on Cae Rhianfa. If you get there before 1.30pm, you’ll be just in time to see the float judging competition before the parade sets off.
The event is free to enter, and there is no need to make a reservation.