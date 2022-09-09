Lord questions need for Prince of Wales
GWYNEDD politician Lord Dafydd Elis-Thomas has questioned whether Wales needs a new Prince of Wales following the death of Her Majesty The Queen.
Lord Elis-Thomas said on the S4C Newyddion programme on Thursday evening “it makes no sense for democratic nation like Wales to have a prince”.
The former Plaid Cymru leader, who has served as MP and MS for Gwynedd, now currently sitting in the House of Lords, raised the issue with Newyddion presenter, Bethan Rhys Roberts.
Lord Elis-Thomas continued: "It’s not a constitutional job at all. There is no meaning to it in the constitution.
"And I think, even though it won’t happen this time, I think that this title will disappear because it doesn’t make any sense for a devolved and democratic nation like Wales to have a prince these days.
"I have never before said that publicly and I will be in trouble now.
“I think there needs to be a discussion in Wales in regards to what happens to the title of the Prince of Wales and what is its use, especially when Wales has become a new democratic republic.
"What sense is it to have a Prince of Wales without a constitutional function in this matter? But it is a matter that needs to be discussed."
The Prince of Wales title is currently vacant following the passing of Her Majesty, with Charles becoming King Charles III.
It is expected Prince William will take on the title now that his father is King, but it is not automatically passed down.
