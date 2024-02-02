Losses continue to be racked up at Aberystwyth Arts Centre despite a rise in income, Aberystwyth University accounts show.
The centre, which has posted combined losses in the millions over the past decade, showed a deficit on the accounts for the university in 2022/23 of more than £700,000.
While income rose at the centre “because of increased activity and programming”, the report said, from £3.038m in 2021/22 to £3.209m – expenditure at the Arts Centre reached £3.938m in 2022/23, up from £3.337m.
As Ceredigion County Council gets set to finalise its budget for 2023/24, one of its planned savings is to cut its £50,000 a year support funding for the Arts Centre.