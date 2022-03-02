Lottery cash boosts for four Ceredigion groups

FOUR groups in Ceredigion have received a cash boost, with Home Start Ceredigion celebrating a £500,000 windfall thanks to the National Lottery.

Home-Start Ceredigion’s half a million pound grant will allow them to offer support to provide a safe environment for families to gain confidence in social situations, online services to maintain regular contact with families and support to help children start their school life.

Volunteer home-visits and fast response support will respond to and support families in crisis.

Victoria, a new mum who has been supported by Home-Start Ceredigion, said: “Moving to Wales with my husband felt like a dream come true. Then baby Jake arrived, and everything changed. Naturally we were delighted with him, but once he was born the reality of being four hours away from family and friends hit home. I was on maternity leave and with time on my hands, started to feel quite isolated.

“Attending Home-Start Ceredigion’s weekly playgroup in the village pre-lockdown made me feel part of the community. The loneliness I felt started to melt away.”

Elsewhere, Llys Pedr Social Club in Lampeter will use £10,000 to organise a programme of events and activities at their sheltered housing scheme, to allow the residents to socialise following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mair Jones, Chair of the Club, said: “This National Lottery Community Fund grant will kick start The Llys Pedr Social Club for our community.

“With the help of Tess, our Scheme Co-ordinator, we can now plan ahead and arrange lots of activities and social events which will lift everyone’s spirits.”

Penparcau Community Forum will use their £9,977 grant to provide a daily support service that benefits the most vulnerable in their community by supplying them with essential items during the Covid-19 pandemic.