The people of Porthmadog came together to celebrate improvements in the town.
Council members, school children, the artist Howard Bowcott and other contributors gathered at Glaslyn Byw’n Iach to celebrate the investment, made possible as part of the Llewyrch o’r Llechi scheme.
The investment includes resurfacing roads and pavements, the installation of smart benches, new bins, and adding nine holes to the Golff Giamocs area.
Central to the celebration was the opportunity to appreciate art created by local artist, Howard Bowcott. Howard was commissioned to create a series of four unique sculptures reflecting the industrial and social heritage of Porthmadog. The sculptures are located in the harbour near the Maritime Museum, the town centre park, the train station car park near Glaslyn Byw’n Iach Centre, and on the Cob Crwn path where it joins with Stryd yr Wyddfa. The art combines slate elements to tell local stories in a contemporary and engaging way.
Each sculpture includes elements of historical research, contributions from school children, and symbols representing the deep connection between Porthmadog and the slate industry. Through this combination, the work gives a visual voice to community history and inspires residents to take pride in their heritage.
Cllr Medwyn Hughes, Cabinet Member for Economy and Community, said: “The four sculptures reject the usual approach to public art, combining creative design with local history.
“They give a fresh perspective to the town, opening new doors to learning about our slate industry and its effects on the local community.
“I would also like to thank the Year 6 pupils from Ysgol Eifion Wyn for their valuable contribution to the project.”
Porthmadog (West) councillor Gwilym Jones added: “It has been a pleasure to be part of the Town Regeneration Project in Porthmadog, which used funding from Social Prosperity Fund grants.
“The four separate artworks by Howard Bowcott will be physical entities that allow visitors and locals to learn about the town’s history and identity.
“The park improvements will also be an attraction for everyone visiting the town centre.
“Finally, I would like to thank Cyngor Gwynedd staff for their work and enthusiasm for the project, as well as the children who contributed to the artworks. I hope this will be something visible in the town for many years to come.”
Porthmadog (East) councillor Nia Jeffreys said: “I am very proud that Cyngor Gwynedd has used funding from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund to improve the appearance of Porthmadog Town.
“The harbour in Port is absolutely central to the story of Slate and the World Heritage Site – a heartfelt thank you to the pupils of Ysgol Eifion Wyn for their excellent work on these sculptures that celebrate the history of our special town.”
Year 6 pupils from Ysgol Eifion Wyn attended the event, building on a recent school visit by a LleCHI LleNI project officer. The project connects people with the Slate Landscape by using the UNESCO designation as a catalyst for economic and social regeneration, including interactive and creative activities in schools.
