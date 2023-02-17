As Mr Loxdale obviously enjoys statistics, then here are a few more for him to mull over. Wales, with 54 per cent of the population of Scotland, is granted 44 per cent of the funding which is delivered to the Scots. This imbalance is despite the fact that Scottish average salaries are fractionally higher than the UK average, whilst the Welsh figure is only 90 per cent. In addition, Scotland is granted millions annually from the Crown estate and will get £5 billion as a result of HS2. Wales gets neither of these. Completing this despicable lack of fair play, it is now apparent that as a result of Brexit, Wales has lost an additional £1 billion annual income, despite Tory promises.