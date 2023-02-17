Letter to the Editor: By the use of statistics, Patrick Loxdale (Right Field, Cambrian News, 25 January) questions not only the validity of the Labour Welsh Government, but also the very existence of the Senedd. He should be aware that whilst facts are stubborn, statistics are pliable. It is a statement of fact that whatever its failings, the electoral process for the Senedd is far more democratic and representative than that for the Westminster Government. Proportional Representation has its failings but first past the post has long been discredited.
Mr Loxdale highlights the lack of a 100 per cent turnout for Welsh elections. However, if people do not vote, then it may be because “silence implies compliance” and that many of those who do not participate are happy with whatever outcome. It does not discredit the result or the process.
As Mr Loxdale obviously enjoys statistics, then here are a few more for him to mull over. Wales, with 54 per cent of the population of Scotland, is granted 44 per cent of the funding which is delivered to the Scots. This imbalance is despite the fact that Scottish average salaries are fractionally higher than the UK average, whilst the Welsh figure is only 90 per cent. In addition, Scotland is granted millions annually from the Crown estate and will get £5 billion as a result of HS2. Wales gets neither of these. Completing this despicable lack of fair play, it is now apparent that as a result of Brexit, Wales has lost an additional £1 billion annual income, despite Tory promises.
To return to statistics, it should be noted that at the last general election, the Tories were elected to power with 29.2 per cent of the registered electorate. The Brexit referendum achieved a leave vote with 37.3 per cent of the electorate.
In future elections, photo ID is to be required. An uncomfortable fact is that there are far more Labour supporters, proportionately, who do not have such documents than Tory voters. How’s that for cynical manipulation by a handful of people, Mr Loxdale? Could this be a ploy - to partially use your words - “to secure a permanent English Tory Government?”
He is also concerned about the lack of scrutiny in the Senedd, compared to that delivered by the House of Lords. And what scrutiny is that, exactly, delivered largely by oligarchs, kleptocrats, and the super rich elevated to the Upper Chamber by Tory repayment for funds donated?
Mr Loxdale states that West Wales feels neglected by a metropolitan centered government. He is partially correct, but actually it is the whole of Wales that feels — and the uncomfortable facts bear this out — neglected by Westminster. We are unjustly underfunded and from which fact, many of the problems in Welsh society stem.
Unfortunately, Mr Loxdale’s favoured party are unprofessional, that is, they do not care about the Welsh and the sooner they are replaced the better. The facts bear this out.
Sion Griffiths,
Trawsgoed