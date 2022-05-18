Mach and Cardigan gigs for award-winning duo
The multi-award winning duo Catrin Finch and Seckou Keita perform in Machynlleth tonight and Cardigan tomorrow to perform tracks from their new album ECHO.
Currently on their tenth anniversary tour, their inspiring musical collaboration combines Wales and Senegal, harp and kora, the classical and traditional, different cultures and common humanity.
The occasion is marked by the release of their third album, ECHO.
Catrin, who hails from Llanon, Ceredigion, plays the harp, and Seckou the West African kora, two instruments sharing an ancient history of storytelling and courtly entertainment passed down through generations.
Their previous albums, Clychau Dibon (2013) and SOAR (2018), have won multiple awards and Catrin and Seckou were named Best Duo/Band at the most recent BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.
Hear Catrin and Seckou at the Tabernacle, Machynlleth tonight, Saturday, 28 May and at Cardigan’s Mwldan tomorrow, Sunday. Both performances are at 7.30pm.
