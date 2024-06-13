A Machynlleth artist who was turned down by the Royal Academy 20 years ago is to have her painting featured in their summer exhibition.

Julie Jones, 50, was in “total shock” to hear that her painting ‘Our Dream Home’ would be featured in the ‘world's largest open submission exhibition’, having painted for 30 years.

Her painting will hang next to 1,200 other works of art, print and sculpture by famous artists and members of the public.

Julie said: "Whilst the paint marks imply a façade of a mysterious old house in the country and surrounding forms, I intended that the flowing paint could seem to be able to dissolve this apparition at any point." ( Julie Jones )

Julie said she is thrilled to be part of history as part of an exhibition which has run since 1769, adding: “I’d applied once before years ago in the early noughties and hadn’t got in and since then had focused on other exhibitions and projects.

“I’m fairly used to rejections when applying for artist opportunities as large scale as this due to the competition, so this was a total surprise.”

Julie paints both outside and in her studio, with the featured painting displaying raw brush strokes showing her an interest in “an economy of brush marks to convey a sense of place”.